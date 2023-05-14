Skip to content

2023 Agenda

Schedule at a Glance
10:00am - 5:00pm
Cool Things Tour
CREATE Your Experience: Cool Things Tours

Meet up with your restaurant industry peers and immerse yourself in the desert vibes that only Palm Springs can offer! Choose from among multiple local tours and activities to spend a fun and relaxing afternoon. These tours are complimentary for restaurant operators only. However, we have a limited number of spots on each tour. Sign up is first come, first served. Pre-registration required.

  • (FULL) Red Jeep Tour: Extraordinary scenery abounds as your guided Jeep winds its way through the labyrinth of geological cuts and canyons of the San Andreas Fault Zone. (Departure: 1:00 p.m.  Return: 5:00 p.m.)
  • Restaurant Tour: A taste of the Desert. This unique epicurean walking tour in downtown Palm Springs will give guests a one-of-a-kind private tour of 6 locally owned restaurants to taste culinary delights of all kinds.  In addition to enjoying the tasty treats, learn about the Hollywood connection and famous architecture. (Departure: 12:00 p.m.  Return: 3:30 p.m.)

  • St. Somewhere Spa Experience: Enjoy a massage at Margaritaville’s award-winning Spa, St. Somewhere.  In addition to your spa treatment, you will have all-day access to their relaxation space that includes private hot tubs and comfy lounge seating. (Reservations between 10:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.)
  • Aerial Tramway/San Jacinto Mountain: The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway—the world’s largest rotating tram car provides spectacular 360 view of the magnificent valley floor and surrounding area as it covers over 2.5 miles of Mt. San Jacinto. (Departure: 12:00 p.m.  Return: 4:30 p.m.)
  • Poolside Cabana Experience at Margaritaville: Just want to relax?  We have you covered.  Join us at the CREATE Cabanas located poolside, where you can lounge in our VIP area with other attendees, enjoy a beverage and snacks. (Cabanas are reserved for CREATE attendees from 8:00 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Hosted beverages and snacks will be provided during scheduled times.) 
5:00pm - 7:00pm
Featured
CREATE Poolside Party

Join us for a fun, poolside party! Connect with your restaurant industry tribe for cocktails and appetizers.

Enjoy the vibrant Palm Springs restaurant scene for dinner on your own.

7:00am - 7:00pm
Featured
Welcome Desk/Open

The CREATE Experience Welcome Desk is open all day. Check in with us to get your CREATE swag and snacks!

8:00am - 9:00am
Featured
Breakfast

9:00am - 9:15am
Main Stage
Opening Kick Off

Join us at the CREATE Main Stage as we kick off CREATE: The Experience with a high-spirited opening session featuring headline speakers sharing valuable insights in dynamic presentations.

9:15am - 10:15am
Main Stage
Keynote Session: The State of the Eater

Jack Li, Founder of Datassential, a global leader in food and beverage intelligence, will share the results of exclusive custom research, The State of the Eater, conducted by Datassential and revealed for the first time at CREATE. Get the latest insights on consumer preferences, emerging trends, and key drivers that will shape the future of foodservice. Hear it first at CREATE! 

Speakers
Jack-Li-Headshot
Jack Li
Executive Chairman,
Datassential
10:15am - 10:30am
Featured
Break
10:30am - 11:45am
Main Stage
CREATED Talks on Main Stage

A series of fast-paced, TED-style talks designed to share tangible business-building ideas in the areas of Finance, Technology and Customer Experience.

Speakers
Sean Tresvant web
Sean Tresvant
Chief Global Brand & Strategy Officer,
Taco Bell
Juan George web
Juan George
Co-Founder,
858 Partners
Lauren Fernandez web
Lauren Fernandez
CEO & Founder,
Full Course
11:45am - 1:00pm
Pop Up
Lunch at Pop Up Festival

Join us at the Pop-Up Festival to enjoy lunch and connect with the morning’s speakers in the Media Lounge.

1:00pm - 1:45pm
Featured
Table Talk Roundtable Sessions

Participate in fast-paced, interactive roundtable discussions designed to tackle the biggest challenges for emerging growth restaurant leaders. These roundtables are repeated, with opportunity to participate in two discussions.

Table Talk Roundtable
Technology Innovation

1:00 p.m.-1:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

1:20 p.m.-1:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 1)

1:40 p.m.-1:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
paytronix-digger-mcelligott-headshot-photo-create-Paytronix-2023
Digger McElligott
VP of Sales,
Paytronix
PeterJohnNewlin web
Peter John Newlin
Chief Experience Officer, Birdcall,
Chief Vision Officer & Partner, Gastamo Group
Kris Douglas web
Kris Douglas
VP of Technology,
Smalls Sliders
Danny Pizarro web
Danny Pizarro
CMO,
The Salty Donut
Otto Othman Headshot
Otto Othman
Co-Founder & CEO,
PINCHO
Table Talk Roundtable
Growth & Finance

1:00 p.m.-1:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

1:20 p.m.-1:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 1)

1:40 p.m.-1:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
Todd Wilson web
Todd Wilson
Executive VP & CFO,
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Anand Gala web
Anand Gala
Founder & Managing Partner,
Gala Capital Partners
Andrew Smith web
Andrew Smith
Managing Director/Co-Founder,
Savory Fund
jeff-chan-headshot
Jeff Chandler 
CEO,
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Table Talk Roundtable
Customer Experience Innovation

1:00 p.m.-1:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

1:20 p.m.-1:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 1)

1:40 p.m.-1:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
Mark Berinato web
Mark Berinato
Sr. Vice President of Digital Experience,
CAVA
Josh Kern web
Josh Kern
CEO,
SPB Hospitality
Joe Palermo web
Joe Palermo
VP of Operations,
Chicken N Pickle
scott-headshot
Scott Taylor
Former CEO,
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux
Table Talk Roundtable
Operational Excellence Innovation

1:00 p.m.-1:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

1:20 p.m.-1:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 1)

1:40 p.m.-1:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
James Perry web
James Perry
Director Sales Enablement,
Entegra
Michele Maerz web
Michele Maerz
President,
Salata Salad Kitchen
Derrick Pratt web
Derrick Pratt
COO,
Portillo's
Andre Vener web
Andre Vener
Co-Founder,
Dog Haus
Paul Damico web
Paul Damico
President,
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
1:45pm - 2:00pm
Featured
Break
2:00pm - 2:45pm
Featured
Table Talk Roundtable Sessions

Participate in fast-paced, interactive roundtable discussions designed to tackle the biggest challenges for emerging growth restaurant leaders. These roundtables are repeated, with opportunity to participate in two discussions.

Table Talk Roundtable
Technology Innovation

2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

2:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 2)

2:40 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
paytronix-digger-mcelligott-headshot-photo-create-Paytronix-2023
Digger McElligott
VP of Sales,
Paytronix
PeterJohnNewlin web
Peter John Newlin
Chief Experience Officer, Birdcall,
Chief Vision Officer & Partner, Gastamo Group
Kris Douglas web
Kris Douglas
VP of Technology,
Smalls Sliders
Danny Pizarro web
Danny Pizarro
CMO,
The Salty Donut
Steph So
Steph So
Head of Digital Experience,
Shake Shack
Table Talk Roundtable
Growth & Finance

2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

2:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 2)

2:40 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
Todd Wilson web
Todd Wilson
Executive VP & CFO,
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Anand Gala web
Anand Gala
Founder & Managing Partner,
Gala Capital Partners
Andrew Smith web
Andrew Smith
Managing Director/Co-Founder,
Savory Fund
jeff-chan-headshot
Jeff Chandler 
CEO,
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Table Talk Roundtable
Customer Experience Innovation

2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

2:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 2)

2:40 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
Mark Berinato web
Mark Berinato
Sr. Vice President of Digital Experience,
CAVA
Josh Kern web
Josh Kern
CEO,
SPB Hospitality
Joe Palermo web
Joe Palermo
VP of Operations,
Chicken N Pickle
Brian web
Briana Valdez
Founder & CEO,
HomeState
Table Talk Roundtable
Operational Excellence Innovation

2:00 p.m.-2:20 p.m. - Conversation Starter Panel Discussion

2:20 p.m.-2:40 p.m. - Table Talk Roundtable Discussions (Round 2)

2:40 p.m.-2:45 p.m. - Wrap Up Remarks

Speakers:
James Perry web
James Perry
Director Sales Enablement,
Entegra
Michele Maerz web
Michele Maerz
President,
Salata Salad Kitchen
Derrick Pratt web
Derrick Pratt
COO,
Portillo's
Paul Damico web
Paul Damico
President,
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
robin-headshot
Robin Robison
Chief Operating Officer,
Modern Restaurant Concepts
2:45pm - 3:45pm
Pop Up
Afternoon Break at the Pop Up Festival

Enjoy afternoon snacks, network with your CREATE tribe and connect with speakers for follow up questions.

3:45pm - 4:45pm
Main Stage
Founders Forum on the Main Stage

Inspirational conversations with restaurant company founders who have blazed new trails for emerging restaurateurs. Audience Q&A is encouraged!

Speakers
Tim McEnery web
Tim McEnery
Founder & CEO,
Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurants
Lauren Bailey web
Lauren Bailey
CEO & Co-Founder,
Upward Projects
JasonMcGowan web
Jason McGowan
Co-Founder & CEO,
Crumbl
Nathaniel Ru web
Nathaniel Ru
Co-Founder,
sweetgreen
Sam_Oches
Sam Oches
Editor-in-Chief,
Nation's Restaurant News
5:00pm -7:00pm
Featured
Opening Celebration: Desert Vibes Only!

Join us at “CREATECHELLA” for an unforgettable night of music and culinary innovation sponsored by Johnsonville Foodservice.  Our headline band, Daring Greatly, is ready to rock the stage with a performance that channels the spirit of Coachella.  Daring Greatly is a premiere original rock band that has graced many stages including opening sets with Bon Jovi, The Doobie Brothers, Sublime, White Buffalo and many more.  Connect with your restaurant industry tribe, enjoy great music, delicious food, and spirited conversation.

7:30am - 8:30am
Featured
Breakfast

8:30am - 8:45am
Featured
Texas Pete® Kitchen Hero Cook-Off
Chefs and Judges
Brad Bergaus web
Brad Bergaus (Competitor)
Corporate Chef, Director of Menu Innovation,
Taco John's
Tiffany Sawyer web
Tiffany Sawyer (Competitor)
Corporate Director of Culinary & Beverage,
First Hospitality
David Wooley web
David Woolley (Competitor)
Former Director of Deliciousness,
Inspire Brands
Nate_Weir_web
Nate Weir (Competitor)
Vice President of Culinary,
Modern Restaurant Concepts
Diana Gahagen web
Diana Gahagen (Judge)
Director of Supply Chain & Culinary,
PDQ Restaurants
Tom Kempsey web
Tom Kempsey (Judge)
Sr. Director of Culinary Operations,
Margaritaville
Tiffany Derry (2)
Tiffany Derry (Judge)
Founder/CEO,
TD Concepts
Jessica Tomlinson web
Jessica Tomlinson (Judge)
Vice President of Culinary,
Ford's Garage USA
8:45am - 10:00am
CREATORS Awards Panel

Join us for the Nation’s Restaurant News CREATORS Awards and panel discussion, sponsored by Keurig Dr Pepper. Whether they’re reimagining the customer experience, forging a path into the metaverse or investing in employees’ mental health, these leaders represent the height of innovation and creativity in the restaurant industry and they are ready to share their keys to success with you.

Speakers
Vincent Montanelli web
Vincent Montanelli
COO,
Wetzel's Pretzels
Brian Thompson CROPPED
Brian Thompson
VP Company Operations,
Donatos
Geoff Alexander CROPPED
Geoff Alexander
President & CEO,
Wow Bao
AleshaSisk web
Alesha Sisk
Sr Director of Talent & Training,
Tupelo Honey
Seth Cohen web
Seth Cohen
President & Co-Founder,
Sweetfin
Alicia Kelso Headshot
Alicia Kelso
Executive Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
10:00am - 10:30am
Featured
Break
10:30am - 11:00am
Featured
Festival Program

Ask the Experts – Lightning Keynotes – Fireside Chats
The Festival Program features 30-minute bursts of future-focused, interactive conversations and informative presentations designed to provide you with the key takeaways you need to move your business forward.

Ask the Experts
Developing the Digital Restaurant of the Future

This session will cover:

  • Virtual Restaurants
  • Brand Building
  • Digital Marketing
Speakers:
Sam_Oches
Sam Oches
Editor-in-Chief,
Nation's Restaurant News
Mario Del Pero web
Mario Del Pero 
Partner, DOM Food Group,
Co-Founder, Mendocino Farms
Ask the Experts
Finding the right growth strategy for your brand

This session will cover:

  • Should you franchise?
  • Figuring out the right pace for expansion
  • Building a more efficient footprint
Speakers:
Maria Rivera web
Maria Rivera
CEO,
Smalls Sliders
Alicia Kelso Headshot
Alicia Kelso
Executive Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
Fireside Chat
Design for Smart Startup and Growth - the “Kitchen of the Future”

This session will cover:

  • Kitchen of the Future principals for growth
  • Overcome operator challenges
  • Real time design solutions
Speakers:
Richard Young web
Richard Young
Director,
Frontier Energy Food Service Technology Center
Mark Brandau web
Mark Brandau
Associate Director Research & Insight,
Datassential
Lightning Keynote
Improving the Fry Experience for Takeout and Delivery

This session will cover:

  • What is a Sensory Scientist?
  • #1 ranked food item
  • Fry attributes that matter the most!
Speakers:
Scott Frewing
Scott Frewing
Director, Product Development & Sensory,
Lamb Weston
Informa_Susan_Szymanski_linked_in
Susan Szymanski
Sales Director,
Nation's Restaurant News
Lightning Keynote
Experience Metrics That Trigger Action

This session will cover:

  • Understanding what today's consumer wants
  • How to fast-track the feedback analysis process
  • Why clarity brings focus that leads to continuous improvements in CX
Speakers:
DaveCantu_600x600
David Cantu
CEO,
Black Box Intelligence
Informa_Jason_Bogovic_linked_in
Jason Bogovic
Director of Client Success & Solutions,
Nation's Restaurant News
11:00am - 11:15am
Featured
Break
11:15am - 11:45am
Featured
Festival Program

Ask the Experts – Lightning Keynotes – Fireside Chats
The Festival Program features 30-minute bursts of future-focused, interactive conversations and informative presentations designed to provide you with the key takeaways you need to move your business forward.

Fireside Chat
Food Delivery Redefined: How Robots are Shaking Up the Delivery Experience

This session will cover:

  • The future of the food delivery experience
  • Autonomy's role in the future of food delivery
  • Live robot demo
Speakers:
ZachRash web
Zach Rash
CEO & Co-Founder,
Coco
Christi_Ravneberg_web
Christi Ravneberg
Director, New Product and Development,
Nation's Restaurant News
Ask the Experts
From COO to CEO: Leading with an operations mentality

This session will cover:

  • Operational efficiency
  • Reaching new demographics 
  • Growth strategies 
Speakers:
Tracy Kim web
Tracy Kim
CEO,
Dig
Ron_Ruggless new
Ron Ruggless
Senior Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
Ask the Experts
Building a Buzzworthy Brand

This session will cover:

  • Finding your brand’s niche
  • Developing a unique signature item
  • Creating memorable customer experiences
Speakers:
Rian McCartan web
Rian McCartan
CEO,
Swig
Informa_Leigh_Anne_Zinsmeister_linked_in600x600
Leigh Anne Zinsmeister
Group Managing Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
Fireside Chat
How to Compete in a More Complicated Digital Marketplace

This session will cover:

  • The CTO is the new CMO - Your business’ technology strategy is a marketing opportunity
  • Leveraging technology and maintaining control of your brand
  • Third-party tech impact on profitability, brand reputation and the future of the restaurant industry
Speakers:
Informa_Susan_Szymanski_linked_in
Susan Szymanski
Sales Director,
Nation's Restaurant News
Karim Webb_web
Karim Webb
Founder,
PCF Restaurant Management
Joe Reinstein web
Joe Reinstein
Executive Director,
Digital Restaurant Association
Lightning Keynote
Reshaping Restaurants: Power of Video + Data

This session will cover:

  • Transform the dining scene
  • Tackle challenges like theft, cost control and operational finesse
  • Video + Data paving the way
Speakers:
Anthony Moussignac
Anthony Moussignac
Director, Restaurants,
Solink
Mark Brandau web
Mark Brandau
Associate Director Research & Insight,
Datassential
11:45am - 1:00pm
Featured
Lunch at the Pop Up Festival

Join us at the Pop-Up Festival to enjoy lunch and connect with the morning’s speakers in the networking lounge.

1:00pm - 1:30pm
Featured
Festival Program

Ask the Experts – Lightning Keynotes – Fireside Chats
The Festival Program features 30-minute bursts of future-focused, interactive conversations and informative presentations designed to provide you with the key takeaways you need to move your business forward.

Ask the Experts
The Dos and Don'ts of using a big company playbook with an emerging brand

This session will cover:

  • Technology trends
  • Expansion strategies
  • Emerging brand innovation
Speakers:
stacy-pheadshot
Stacy Peterson
CEO,
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Sam_Oches
Sam Oches
Editor-in-Chief,
Nation's Restaurant News
Ask the Experts
Securing partners and financing that can turbocharge your brand’s growth

This session will cover:

  • Accessing capital
  • Startup mentality
  • Growth strategies
Speakers:
Jason Crain _web
Jason Crain
President,
Slutty Vegan
Informa_Joanna_Fantozzi_linked_in600x600
Joanna Fantozzi
Senior Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
Fireside Chat
A Casual Fireside Chat with Wisetail: Tech, Training, and Authentic Guest Experiences

Join Wisetail Director of Sales, Kat Claypool, for an intimate fireside chat, celebrating the perfect blend of tech and humanity. Discover how to make tech work for you, lightening your load, and amping up your employee learning. Over the course of the conversation, we’ll chat about L&D strategies, AI, and ways to accelerate training, but don’t worry - we won’t forget the intrinsic human element that aids us in crafting unforgettable guest experiences. We’ll dive into how technology can be your trusty sidekick, without losing sight of what makes us all wonderfully unique. We welcome you to join us in this fireside chat that focuses on making tech your friend while keeping the IRL-vibe authentic and alive in everything we do.

This session will cover:

  • Technology as your sidekick: Technology can be a valuable ally. Use it to help you work smarter and not harder.
  • Enhanced Training and Guest Experiences: Discover strategies to improve training programs; make your L&D initiatives more effective and efficient.
  • Preserving the Human Touch: Embrace the idea that, even in a tech-savvy world, the importance of genuine human interaction remains paramount, especially in crafting exceptional guest experiences.
Speakers:
Kat Claypool
Kat Claypool
Director of Sales,
Wisetail
Informa_Susan_Szymanski_linked_in
Susan Szymanski
Sales Director,
Nation's Restaurant News
1:30pm - 1:45pm
Featured
Break
1:45pm - 2:15pm
Featured
Festival Program

Ask the Experts – Lightning Keynotes – Fireside Chats
The Festival Program features 30-minute bursts of future-focused, interactive conversations and informative presentations designed to provide you with the key takeaways you need to move your business forward.

Ask the Experts
Designing a brand that can take plant-based food mainstream

This session will cover:

  • Plant-based menu trends
  • Brand building
  • Pricing and value
Speakers:
Andy Hooper web
Andy Hooper
CEO,
Hart House
Informa_Bret_Thorn_linked_in600x600
Bret Thorn
Senior Editor, Food & Beverage,
Nation's Restaurant News
Ask the Experts
The Future of Full-Service Restaurants

This session will cover:

  • Elevating the guest experience
  • Crafting your brand’s aesthetic
  • How to drive repeat business
Speakers:
Steve Shlemon web
Steve Shlemon
President,
Ford's Garage
Alicia Kelso Headshot
Alicia Kelso
Executive Editor,
Nation's Restaurant News
Fireside Chat
A restaurant leaders guide: best practices for more transparency, efficiency, and savings for your food service operations

This session will cover:

  • List of examples of how foodservice and hospitality brands are addressing challenges to keep their brands growing
  • How to gain greater control of your purchasing can improve your operations and profitability
  • Understand how culinary trends and practices can prepare your businesses for the challenges ahead
Speakers:
Lynn Hay web
Lynn Hay
Director Culinary Operations,
Entegra
James Perry web
James Perry
Director Sales Enablement,
Entegra
Informa_Susan_Szymanski_linked_in
Susan Szymanski
Sales Director,
Nation's Restaurant News
Fireside Chat
How Data and Innovation is Revolutionizing Food Safety for Restaurants

Please join Christine Schindler, CEO and Co-Founder of PathSpot - the leading health and safety operating system for smart restaurants and businesses that prepare and serve food. PathSpot will also be having a special giveaway for 3 months free of PathSpot’s HandScanners at 2 locations and your choice of a Nespresso or YETI Roadie Cooler for one attendee. Hope to see you there!

The Big 3 Takeaways:

  • How Modernizing and Digitizing food safety is driving unprecedented results and cost savings for Restaurants
  • Cleanliness is the new Ambiance for Restaurants — Customers and Team Members are looking for Innovation, ways to engage your team and customers with safety tools
  • Data Driven safety insights and the creation of impactful safety trainings, engagement, and food safety culture - we are sharing the top learnings!
Speakers:
Christine Schindler web
Christine Schindler
Co-Founder & CEO,
PathSpot
Christi_Ravneberg_web
Christi Ravneberg
Director, New Product and Development,
Nation's Restaurant News
2:15pm - 3:15pm
Pop Up
Afternoon break at the Pop Up Festival

Enjoy afternoon snacks and network with your CREATE tribe and connect with speakers for follow up questions.

3:15pm - 4:15pm
Main Stage
Hot Concepts Awards & Panel on the Main Stage

This session is HOT! Let’s celebrate the 2023 Nation’s Restaurant News Hot Concept awards, sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company. This high-energy session featuring the leaders of the hottest new restaurant concepts in the country.

Panel Moderator:
Fred LeFranc, Chaos Strategist, Results Thru Strategy

Speakers
Brad Wise web
Brad Wise
Executive Chef & Owner,
Rare Society
charles_nelson web
Charles Nelson
President & Co-Founder,
Pizanna
ZandriqueHarrold web
Zandrique Harrold
Director of Operations,
Thompson Hospitality/Milk & Honey
Fred LeFranc web
Fred LeFranc
Chaos Strategist,
Results Thru Strategy
Daniella Senior web
Daniella Senior
Founder & CEO,
Colada Shop
Adenah web
Adenah Bayoh
Founder & Owner,
Cornbread
4:15pm - 4:30pm
Featured
Break
4:30pm - 5:30pm
Main Stage
Closing Keynote: From Fame to Foodservice: An evening with Danny Trejo

Join NRN’s Editor-in-Chief, Sam Oches for a fascinating discussion with famed actor turned restaurateur and cookbook author, Danny Trejo. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. Trejo’s expanding restaurant empire includes Trejo’s Tacos & Cantina and Trejo’s Coffee & Donut, with a fifth restaurant opening in downtown Los Angeles in March.

Trejo shares his love of food in Trejo’s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A. and Trejo’s Cantina, a book about cocktails, snacks & amazing non-alcoholic drinks from the heart of Hollywood (release April 2023).

Speakers
Danny Trejo Headshot
Danny Trejo
Actor, Author, Restaurateur
5:30pm - 7:30pm
Featured
CREATE 2024 Kick Off Party: Nashville Style!

Join us at the Oasis Garden where keynote speaker Danny Trejo will be on hand for a meet and greet. No “closing” vibes for CREATE! Instead, let’s kick off CREATE 2024 to be held in October 9-11, 2024 in Nashville.

