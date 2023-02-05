Skip to content
Live Event

October 9-11, 2024

Nashville, Tennessee
Omni Nashville Hotel
Interested in CREATE 2024

Highlights from 2023 CREATE: The Experience

Check out our CREATE Insider Report with highlights and access to on-demand viewing of General Sessions and Keynotes

What is CREATE: The Experience?

The CREATE Experience, produced by Nation’s Restaurant News, is the destination for growth-minded restaurateurs ready to take their businesses to the next level. Don’t miss your chance to build meaningful connections, learn from insightful speakers, and experience the most innovative ideas in foodservice firsthand. 
What can you expect?

  • Dozens of industry experts sharing best practices and lessons learned
  • Inspiring keynote speakers
  • Interactive roundtable discussions to discuss your biggest challenges
  • TED-style presentations focused on Tech, Finance and Growth solutions
  • Networking events showcasing trending food and beverages that your customers crave
  • Immersive experiences designed to connect you with your peers outside of the meeting room

How will you CREATE?

Featuring New Products and Menu Innovations

Pop Up Festival

We have ditched the traditional tradeshow floor model for a fun, new way to learn about new products and menu innovations. The Pop-Up Festival features new products and menu innovations that will continuously change throughout your CREATE experience.

Insights and Information

Fireside Chats

Get to know some of the most innovative leaders who are on the cutting edge of the latest ideas and solutions to help you grow your business.

Learn from Leaders

Ask the Experts

Tap into the best and brightest minds in the restaurant industry during these Interactive Q&A sessions with leading restaurant executives.

New Ideas and Solutions

Lightning Keynotes

A fast-paced, no fluff “TED style” presentation focused on data, customer case studies or the benefits of a partner solution.

Top Chefs Square Off In a Fast-Paced Cooking Competition

Kitchen Hero Cook Off

Chefs from four top restaurant brands will compete during the 10th annual Kitchen Hero Cook-Off. These accomplished chefs will square off in a fast-paced competition to create the best dish using a mystery basket of products. The winner will be selected by a panel of expert judges and announced live. CREATE attendees will get a chance to taste the winning dish at that evening’s celebration.

Get a taste of innovative food and beverage trends to: CREATE Your Experience

Cool Things Tour

Meet up with your restaurant industry peers and immerse yourself in the desert vibes that only Palm Springs can offer! Choose from multiple local tours and activities. More details to come. Pre-registration required.

Join Us for Cocktails and Conversation

Festival Parties

Join us for nightly networking parties poolside and under the Palm Springs stars. More details to come!

A Partner to Help Your Business Grow

CREATE delivers the information, innovation, and inspiration you need to thrive in the restaurant community.
